Scarborough Hospital: 4 health workers associated with covid19 cluster test positive

The Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill, Toabgo. -

Dr Anthony Thompson, covid19 team member in Tobago's Office of the County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), has revealed that four additional health care workers associated with the cluster at the Scarborough General Hospital have tested positive for covid19.

This includes one medical records officer.

He said the rest of the 19 staff members in the medical records department have tested negative.

Thompson gave an update on the investigation into the cluster on Friday at the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development’s virtual news conference.

On July 1, the division confirmed a cluster of 18 cases at the hospital but insisted there was no outbreak of the virus, using the terms according to medical definitions.

The spread is said to have started in the male medical ward and includes medical staff and patients.

The division said clusters are fairly common in large organisations and medical facilities all over the world.