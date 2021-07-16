Santa Rosa Park being considered as a vaccination site

FILE PHOTO: Security does a temperature check on a driver entering the Santa Rosa Park, Arima. - Angelo Marcelle

ARIMA Race Club president Robert Bernard has welcomed the news that Santa Rosa Park, Arima is being considered as a vaccination site to fight the covid19 pandemic.

The Government started their mass vaccination drive on Thursday following the arrival of 800,000 Sinopharm vaccines from China on Tuesday.

Horse racing, like all other sports locally, has been affected by the pandemic.

Horse racing has gone long periods without action since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Bernard said he is willing to support the option of using Santa Rosa Park.

“The authorities are looking at that possibility, but they have not confirmed anything yet.”

Bernard said covid19 officials are expected to visit Santa Rosa Park again in the coming days to make an assessment.

“Like any responsible organisation we have our role to play. We will be happy if that does in fact happen because it gives an opportunity for all our employees and that of the grooms and the people in the surrounding environment to be vaccinated and the wider people at large. The more people get vaccinated the better for all of us (because) we get back to a sense of normalcy faster.”

Bernard is concerned that many people are still unwilling to take the vaccine.

“It is just so disconcerting to have so many people out there that still apprehensive to get this vaccine and they are putting other people at risk when they don’t get it unfortunately.”