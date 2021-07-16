PM: Covid19 vaccination law isn't on front burner

Dr Keith Rowley - Photo courtesy the Office of the Prime Minister

The Prime Minister has said making covid19 vaccination mandatory isn’t on the front burner for the government at this time.

He said he only raised the topic on Thursday during a one-on-one TV interview with former minister Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie because it is a conversation that’s already being had in the public.

Rowley said making vaccination mandatory is not new to Trinidad and Tobago and the government has no intention to force anyone to take the shot. It’s only intention, if it decides to make vaccination mandatory, is to protect human life, Rowley added.

Many took to social media to express their disappointment after Rowley said, “If the decision at the level of government that is responsible for the wider population, where the majority would like to preserve their life, where there’s something available – then the Government will have to make a decision as we’ve done with children.”

He said the only circumstance that would make government consider a covid19 vaccination law would be based on the nature of the threat brought by the virus.

Those who criticised the prime minister described this as an infringement on human rights.

On Friday, Rowley spoke to the media after a short tour of the two new Austal Cape class patrol vessels, TT Port of Spain and TT Scarborough.

When asked how the government intends to bring the legislation to make covid19 vaccination mandatory, Rowley said, “It wasn’t said in the context of something that is in front of us.

"I made it very clear. I prefaced the statement by saying if the virus or another variant, or another virus comes along that is far more deadly, then we will have to take the kinds of action that we have taken with other ailments.

“Just like how we don’t play with our children and polio, we don’t say, 'Ok, you decide whether you want a half leg or whole leg.' We said as a nation people-to-people thing (it) required a clear decision.

"The conversation isn’t with us right now. It hasn’t even been discussed among the government.

"I was simply making the point that if it gets to that then in the same way we made decisions earlier on with other kinds of infections, covid19 will be no different…Whether it goes to Parliament or not is irrelevant.”

Rowley said he hopes the virus doesn’t become a more serious threat.

He has faith people will come out and get the vaccine so that such a decision will not be required.

“The only problem is the volume of misinformation that people are operating by. Many of our people are getting their news from misinformation streams put there by people who either have ill will or are ill-informed, and that is what compounds the problem that we have.”