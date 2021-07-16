PCR tests for babies is child abuse

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Stuart Young - Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: As I write this letter there is a news conference setting out the procedure once borders reopen.

The Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and Minister of Energy is reiterating that under the current guidelines from the Government all children entering the country are required to undergo two PCR tests within one week. This is a requirement even where minors are travelling with fully vaccinated parents.

Have government ministers all had PCR tests?

The experience of those who have is not uniform and the emerging sentiment is that these tests range from exceedingly uncomfortable to excruciatingly painful.

The majority of countries that have reopened their borders with restrictions have exempted children (in some cases under the age of five years and in others under age 12) from having to do PCR tests prior to entry.

The Government, unsurprisingly, has issued no guidelines with respect to the testing of children. No thought or care has gone into protecting babies from test administrators who have not been directed to undertake these tests as gently and as minimally invasive as possible.

If the Government insists on being a global outlier in forcing babies to do these tests, it should be mandated that only oral swabs may be taken, thereby avoiding the nasal and more invasive version of the PCR test.

As someone has rightfully argued, requiring our babies to undergo these tests is akin to child abuse.

Where are the protections and the guidelines?

JESSICA JONES

via e-mail