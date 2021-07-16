Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women in 4th One Day International

PAKISTAN Women won the fourth One Day International against West Indies Women by four wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Thursday.

The victory gave Pakistan Women their first win of the five-match series.

West Indies Women scored 210 all out in 49.4 overs with Kyshona Knight and captain Stafanie Taylor scoring 88 (eight fours, one six) and 49 (five fours) respectively.

The strike rate of Knight and Taylor were on the slow side with Knight facing 140 balls and Taylor 77 deliveries. The pair combined to put on 142 for the third wicket.

Fatima Sana grabbed 4/30 in eight overs and Nashra Sandhu took 4/49 in 9.4 overs.

In response, Pakistan Women scored 211/6 in 48.3 overs to complete the victory.

Pakistan Women had a solid third wicket partnership of their own with Sidra Ameen and Umaima Sohail adding 81 runs.

Ameen scored 41 off 87 balls with one four and Sohail cracked 61 off 89 which included four fours.

Nida Dar finished off the run chase with an unbeaten 29. Fast bowler Shakera Selman took 2/34 in 9.3 overs and spinner Hayley Matthews snatched 2/46 in ten overs.

West Indies Women lead the series 3-1. The final match will be played on Sunday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium from 9.30 am.

SUMMARISED SCORES

WEST INDIES WOMEN 210 (49.4 overs) - Kyshona Knight 88, Stafanie Taylor 49; Fatima Sana 4/30, Nashra Sandhu 4/49 vs PAKISTAN WOMEN 211/6 (48.3 overs) - Umaima Sohail 61, Sidra Ameen 41, Nida Dar 29 not out; Shakera Selman 2/34, Hayley Matthews 2/46. PAKISTAN WOMEN won by four wickets.