Non-nationals among 100s taking covid19 vaccine Friday: 'We want to work too'

Filipino-born executive chef Jojie Yap Madriaga heads the line outside the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando on Friday as a member of the local food and beverage sector waiting to be vaccinated. Photo by Lincoln Holder

AND GREVIC ALVARADO

Non-nationals were among the hundreds of workers from the food and beverage sector lined up for covid19 vaccines at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando on Friday.

Like locals, the non-nationals who spoke with Newsday said they were eager to return to work.

Jojie Yap Madriaga, an executive chef from the Philippines, said many of his co-workers had already taken the vaccine. He believes taking it will help the process of making the country "normal again."

"We are taking it for the safety of the industry. I am looking forward to working again," Madriaga said as he waited to enter the building at Todd Street to get the first jab of the Sinopharm vaccine.

He works at 519 Restaurant at C3 Centre at Corinth.

Venezuelan Mariangel Gil said the vaccine would protect her against the virus.

"In my country, we have to take vaccines throughout our lives for different types of viruses. Things are not good right now in Venezuela. So why should I not take this one? I also want to go back to work too," Gil said in Spanish.

Another Venezuelan, restaurant worker Kelysmar Del Valle, said she was happy to get vaccinated.

SAPA is one of two mass covid19 vaccination sites under the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) that targets workers from this sector. The other site is at the PowerGen facility at Syne Village in Penal.

Representatives from All Inclusive Tents Rentals were seen setting up tents in the grounds.

San Fernando police, security, and SWRHA officials ensured patients were following the covid19 guidelines.

Smooth process in PoS

In Port of Spain, several refugees arrived at 6 am on Friday at the Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah, on the second day of vaccinations for food service industry workers.

Marcos Ramirez and Marielbis Legon work at the restaurant Two Guys & a Pig in Maraval and registered via the Ministry of Health through their bosses.

“Our bosses told us from the first moment they knew we would have the opportunity to get vaccinated and they guided us on to get it,” said Ramírez.

Legon told Newsday outside the Paddock that the process had been quick.

"Since we arrived at the site the attention of all the volunteers and nurses was excellent. There was no discrimination, they treated us the same as the rest of the Trinidadians, and we appreciate that."

She said the entire procedure took only 45 minutes.

Hundreds of Venezuelan workers have already received their first dose of the Sinopharm covid19 vaccine.

Jorge Cortez and Janpier Arzolay also work at restaurants in Maraval and recognised the importance of receiving their first doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

"We are calm. Thank God we already have the first dose and with that we will be able to start working this Monday without problems," said Arzolay.

Royfreidis Silvio works at the Cascadia Hotel. St Ann's, and Nicole Moreno at Long Circular Mall, St James. They said they also had the support of their bosses.

"It is important as a human being to be able to continue fighting against covid19 and now even more so if we are going to return to work. That is why we are happy to be able to get vaccinated in this country and be treated well by all health personnel," said Silvio.

The Prime Minister had previously said Venezuelans would be included in the vaccination drive.

Many refugees with work permits issued by the TT government work in restaurants, factories and in construction. These three sectors have received vaccinations in recent weeks so that they can return to work.

"We had more than three months without working. Now we can return with peace of mind for ourselves and for our bosses and clients. We hope things continue to improve," said Moreno.

High turnout for vaccines in South

An SWRHA official said an estimated 2,000 people were scheduled to be vaccinated at SAPA on Friday, day two of the drive for workers in the food and beverage sector.

"Yesterday (Thursday), 1,054 people were vaccinated at SAPA. We expect to vaccinate 2,000 clients today at SAPA and about 500-600 in Penal," the official said.

"Appointments started at 8 am, but staff members were on site organising since 6.45 am. At that time, people with 8 am and 9 am appointments were already here."

Owing to a spike in covid19 cases, the Government tightened restrictions, closing several sectors and leaving many people unemployed for the past few months.

From Monday, all restaurants and food establishments will be allowed to provide drive-through, curbside and takeaway services.

People who want to book appointments can do so via the SWRHA's link at https://form.jotform.com/211295301675857.