Men charged for sex acts on nieces 12, 14

TWO men, aged 41 and 43, appeared before a San Fernando and Siparia magistrate on Thursday charged with sexually touching and penetrating their three nieces.

In the first matter, at the San Fernando court, an unemployed 41-year-old man of San Fernando was denied bail. He was charged on July 13 by WPC Maison-Marshall of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) with two counts of sexual touching and one count of sexual penetration of his niece, 12.

The matter was adjourned to August 11.

Police reports said on December 28, the girl was at home watching television when the accused held on to her hand, pulled her towards a chair and began touching her inappropriately.

She later confided to CPU detectives that her uncle told her not to tell anyone.

In the second matter, at the Siparia Magistrates’ Court, a self-employed 43-year-old man was granted $350,000 bail with a surety and ordered to stay away from the Penal area and 500 feet away from his 12-year-old and 14-year-old nieces.

The 14-year-old girl said while she was in bed in October, the man entered the room and put his finger into her private parts. She also alleged that similar acts occurred between September 30 and November 2020 and in February and March this year.

The man was charged with two counts of sexual touching and penetration.

The girl’s 12-year-old sister reported to police that in March, while standing behind a stall opposite her home, the accused allegedly inserted his finger in her private parts.

He was charged with one count of sexual penetration.

The accused will reappear before the court on August 9 to answer to the four charges laid by acting Cpl Callender of the South Western Division CPU.