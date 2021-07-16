Man collapses, dies at house in Belle Garden

File photo

A Scarborough man collapsed and died at a house in Belle Garden on Thursday night.

He has been identified as Everton Charles, 39, of Glen Road.

Reports are that around 6.30pm, Charles went to the home of Michael Franklin at Iron Ridge, Belle Garden.

He said he wanted to speak to Franklin about something. Franklin obliged and the two men spoke briefly. But Franklin told Charles he had another matter to attend to and asked if they could talk later that evening.

Police said Charles left and returned around 9.45 pm, behaving in an erratic and delirious manner.

As a result Franklin did not open the door to speak to him as Charles reportedly threatened to kill everyone inside of the house

Charles then broke a window with his fist, went into the house and collapsed. Franklin said he seemed to be unconscious.

Police were called and a district medical officer later pronounced him dead.

Charles was said to have been on medication for a recent injury.

An autopsy is expected to be done next week.

Roxborough police and the Homicide Bureau are investigating.