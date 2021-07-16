'Kartel' from Mayaro gunned down in Indian Walk

A Mayaro man described by Eastern Division police as a troublemaker and known offender has been shot dead outside his girlfriend's home at Indian Walk in Moruga on Thursday night.

Dead is Eyell "Kartel" Danglad, 32, from Mafeking Village.

A 25-year-old friend, also from Mafeking Village, was shot but survived.

The shooting happened at around 8.30 pm in the yard of Danglad’s 24-year-old girlfriend, at Sixth Company Circular Road.

A gunman who was hiding in some nearby bushes ambushed Danglad and shot him multiple times. Danglad, the father of four, died on the spot.

His friend was shot on the right side of his hip but managed to run off and hide in a nearby house. The survivor was later taken to the Princes Town district health facility and was expected to be transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The gunman ran away. No one else was injured.

A relative told Newsday on Friday that Danglad was visiting the mother of two of his children, one and two.

The mother, 24, previously lived in Mayaro with relatives, and moved to a shack in the area three months ago with the two children.

"Yesterday (Thursday) was the second time he ever he visit the house. He and the friend came, and they were liming in the yard. He came around 6 pm. He left, went to Tarodale, then came back around 8 pm," a relative said.

The wooden shack is on an incline, behind a house.

"Kartel said he was going up the hill to get a bottle of wine from his car."

That was the last thing Danglad said before he was ambushed and killed.

Princes Town and Homicide Bureau Region III police visited the scene.

Eastern Division police said Danglad had a lengthy criminal record for narcotics-related offences. He had been incarcerated for some of them.

He was also the main suspect in the brutal chopping of a man in Mayaro a few months ago. Danglad was also suspected of being involved in several gun-related crimes. Police said he was a man with many enemies.

No one has yet been arrested in connection with the killing.