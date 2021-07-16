Elevatedsense ofsecuritywith billpassage

President Paula-Mae Weekes. Photo courtesy Office of the President -

THE EDITOR: The Hindu Women's Organisation applauds the collaborative effort of parliamentarians that led to the passing of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill. We anxiously await its proclamation by President Paula-Mae Weekes and the proposed legislation to bring to Parliament the management of private hire taxi drivers who might be sex offenders. When legislated upon the result will be an increased sense of safety to the travelling public but more especially to our women and girls.

Of significance in the bill are:

1. The two registers – the national register which can only be accessed by the police and the Public Sex Offenders Register – allow for the appropriate authority and audience to be informed and take the required action.

2. Inaccessibility to the register by children and cases of incest.

3. The clause that mandates deported offenders be registered in TT that will deal with extraterritoriality.

4. The right to appeal a decision to be put on the register by an offender.

Our membership offers some suggestions which we hope could be taken into consideration at any juncture going forward:

1. The length of registration period should depend on the severity of the offence.

2. After serving time, the offender should report to the police for at least a year while receiving counselling.

3. Change of residence, number of residents, telephone numbers, place of employment and other relevant personal info should be submitted to the police for a period of three years after release so that they could make impromptu visits to help determine if the offence is being repeated.

4. Removal of an offender's name from the register after a stipulated period of time.

We really celebrate this piece of legislation as it serves to protect and give a heightened sense of security to some of the most vulnerable among us.

KAMLA TEWARIE

Hindu Women's Organisation