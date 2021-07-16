El Pecos to open on Monday as restaurant

Ramco fuel technican Nester Singh guides the supply hose during his fuel delivery To El Pecos Grill on Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain, on Thursday. - ROGER JACOB

El Pecos Grill will open on Monday only as a restaurant while the owners await responses from the authorities in order to continue providing the service to customers as a market.

El Pecos owner Suzane Camacho told Newsday on Thursday she has yet to receive responses from the police about the actions of several officers last week regarding her business.

Given the lack of information about the operation of El Pecos as a market, she said: “On Monday we will open as a restaurant only as will all food outlets. We must wait for our conditions as a market to clear up in order to continue moving forward.”

Camacho said although the road is hard they will continue to insist on creating more opportunities for their customers.

“El Pecos has been a recognised brand in Trinidad and Tobago for 19 years and we have a large clientele who trust us as a restaurant and now as a market. We are not criminals to be pressured by the police, we still don’t understand why they acted against us,” she said.

On Thursday afternoon a gas truck was filling El Pecos’ internal cylinders on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, as part of preparations for Monday’s reopening.

“On Monday the entire El Pecos staff will be working early to organise our kitchen and offer customers the best food from 10:00 am,” said Camacho.

The Pecos Grill has three locations in TT, but will only open on Ariapita Avenue.

“We look forward to the support of customers who have been waiting for more than three months of lockdown to re-taste our meals,” she said.

Camacho made the call to the rest of the food sales will also open on Monday to follow the regulations and sanitary measures at all times and thus contribute to keeping the covid19 under control.

Last week El Pecos Grill had reopened to the public under an amended registered business name, El Pecos Market, offering limited grocery items on sale, alongside their popular pre-packaged ‘grab and go’ meals.

The long lines of people in front of the establishment attracted the attention of the police. Several officials arrived at El Pecos Grill on Friday afternoon and after an inspection of the place they took the security camera recorders.

Until Thursday, the owners of El Pecos Grill had no answers from the authorities and decided to keep the establishment closed until next Monday when the restaurants will open.