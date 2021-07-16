Deyalsingh: Vaccines getting great acceptance

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said on Friday the population is accepting the covid19 vaccines, despite some doubts.

Deyalsingh spoke to the media after touring the vaccination centre at the Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on the second day of food service industry workers' turnout for vaccines.

From 7am the first people in line began to receive their vaccines. The process took approximately 45 minutes.

Deyalsingh said: "It is a smooth process, and one that is receiving great acceptance from people."

He said the main challenge right now is many people still have questions about vaccines.

"Trinidad and Tobago, take your vaccines," Deyalsingh said. He called on the media together to promote the acceptance of vaccines.

On the possibility of the approval of mandatory vaccination, raised on Thursday in a TV interview by the Prime Minister, Deyalsingh said the PM, as head of the Cabinet, is looking at all the scenarios for the protection of human rights.

He added, "As Minister of Health I am looking for all the evidence. But the most important thing is now vaccination is voluntary."

On Thursday 1,500 doses were administered at each mass vaccination centre and another 2,000 were expected to be done on Friday, according to figures reported by Deyalsingh.

He said as vaccination progresses at the selected sites, the ministry was looking for the best centres to continue the mass vaccination drive. This week TT received 800,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Those who work in food sales will be able to start work on Monday thanks to the lifting of some regulations on the sector.

Deyalsingh also said vaccination in Tobago is proceeding normally

