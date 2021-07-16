Advancing child care system in TT

Dr Khadijah Williams -

AS IT RELATES to allegations about abuse at children’s homes in TT, are we focusing on the root causes of the problems? How can we move forward on the agenda of safeguarding children and young people in state care? As the old saying goes, we may need to look back in order to move forward (Sankofa).

The genesis of our four major children’s homes being rooted in systems of colonialism and oppression and the failure of the State to act decisively over the years to work towards modernising child care practices is crippling. The State needs to take child and youth care work more seriously so that the predators do not gain access to vulnerable children and, if they do, they are dealt with.

Further investment in child welfare and protection certainly requires attention. The failure to adequately do so over the last century has contributed to the numerous allegations of abuse and investigations with little or no action.

Beginning around 1871, the church did what it could to fill some gaps in the name of philanthropy but now it is time for the State to do more beyond providing standards and monitoring services – particularly as the signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

The establishment of the Children’s Authority has been a progressive step but much more needs to be done beyond its current role. This is supported by the recent appointment of Minister Webster-Roy’s independent team, which will investigate allegations of abuse at children’s homes.

Another important consideration is our history of volunteerism and reliance on a civil service management and administration system to work with vulnerable children and young people. Recognising that working with traumatised children requires special competencies and a responsive infrastructure is vital.

Traditional views of children and childhood which position them as weak and dependent are oppressive and dangerous. This is often manifested in the ways that children are treated, with vulnerable children being more adversely affected. In these instances, there is the need for more robust safeguarding measures to avoid putting children at risk of harm. Thus highlighting the need for not only trained staff but better systems of accountability and monitoring of those who come into contact with a vulnerable child or young person, including qualified professionals.

Investigations into child abuse which bear little outcomes will continue if we do not address the systemic and structural oppressions which have infiltrated our child care and protection system. We have not adequately interpreted and appreciated a rights-based approach to child welfare, even at the level of governance.

Adopting this perspective would promote a trauma-informed approach to safeguarding our children. We would understand why supporting professional social work and regulating practice is important and why psychometric testing and ongoing evaluation of every person in positions of trust coming into contact with vulnerable children is critical.

We would appreciate highlighting the agency and strengths in children and young people, allowing them to be active decision makers in the care process and not passive recipients and bystanders of abuse.

In this regard I ask: what is the criteria being used by the State for selecting child abuse investigation teams at children’s homes in TT? Are team members equipped with the necessary tools and competencies for conducting an investigation of this nature in a post-colonial society? What are the key deliverables of this investigation? What is the level of independence of this team?

I do look forward to reading a fair and comprehensive report, with some actionable points.

The reality for TT and other Caribbean nations is that although residential child care may not be the best option, in many instances it is the only option for safeguarding our most vulnerable children. The covid19 pandemic makes this a greater reality.

Models of care exist which can be applied to improve residential care services, making them safer and more supportive of children and young people. There are numerous success stories available and we cannot discard this fact as it is testimony to positive residential child care.

Beyond holding people accountable for the harm done to the past and present residents, let us remember to place the same energy or more into new models of care, such that we promote positive residential child care. I further propose that we seriously work to restructure the current system of residential child care in TT, which includes:

* Developing a cadre of professional child care workers who are culturally sensitive, with specialised knowledge and skills in the area.

* Embracing our indigenous practices which are supportive of positive child development.

* Rebuilding new systems of child care which include the precepts of being rights-based, anti-oppressive, competence-based, participatory, trauma-informed, rooted in spirituality, strengths-based, less paternalistic and more balanced with care and control.

Dr Khadijah Williams specialises in child welfare and protection. Her e-mail is khadijahw@hotmail.com