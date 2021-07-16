13 die, 251 new covid19 cases

SOME 13 more people have died of covid19, with the country having 251 new infections, said the Ministry of Health daily update on Friday.

The death tally since last year is 982.

Some 248,775 in all have been tested, revealing 35,679 cases of infection, of whom 28,917 people have recovered.

The country now has 5,780 active cases, 311 patients in hospital, 95 in step-down facilities, 141 in state quarantine and 5,123 in home self-isolation.

The ministry's website said the 13 deceased people recorded on Friday were six elderly males, five elderly females and one middle-aged male all with comorbidities, and one middle-aged male without comorbidities.

Meanwhile some 234,431 people have now been vaccinated with a first dose.

A total of 151,831 people are now fully vaccinated with a second dose, the statement added.