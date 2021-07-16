10,000 covid19 vaccine doses allocated to Tobago

From left: Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne and Chinese Ambassador to TT Fang Qiu with a shipment of 800,000 Sinopharm vaccines that arrived at the Piarco International Airport on Tuesday from China. PHOTO COURTESY AMBASSADOR FANG QIU'S FACEBOOK PAGE -

Ten thousand of the 800,000 Sinopharm vaccines bought from China which arrived in TT on Tuesday have been allocated to Tobago.

So said THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine in response to questions from Newsday on Friday.

Davidson-Celestine said: “We expect 4,000 vaccines this week, out of the 10,000 allocated to Tobago. We won’t stockpile, and will vaccinate and bring in the vaccine accordingly.”

She said the vaccine rollout has been in full swing and has been running smoothly to date.

“We have had an efficient registration system and steadily having people come in to get vaccinated through registration and appointment. We have hit highs of 500-600 vaccines per day, so that 10,000 can be administered in 20 days or less.

“The registration numbers continue to climb.”

On vaccine hesitancy on the island, she noted some improvements in this area, but said with the decision to vaccinate essential workers, there is some reluctance.

“We are not seeing vaccine hesitancy in the population right now, except for health care workers, and we are working with them to help with more informed decisions.”

Though vaccination is voluntary, she renewed her call for people to register. The registration system remains open.

“The public is reminded that they can register by simply calling 211, online at the TRHA site, WhatsApp, walk into a health centre. We have made it hassle-free.”

She said the island is continuing to work in keeping with the priority listing of the THA Division of Health, the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and the Ministry of Health.

“Of course, up until now we have been working with priority groups. We can offer a curbside vaccine once we get to the level of mass vaccination​​.”