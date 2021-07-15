[UPDATED] Covid19 tests available at Piarco airport from Saturday

File photo - by Roger Jacob

THE St Augustine Medical Laboratory Ltd has partnered with the Airports Authority to offer covid19 testing at Piarco International Airport.

In a press release on Thursday morning, it said the testing for travellers and members of the public will begin on Saturday.

The tests will take place at the mezzanine level of the atrium.

The lab is one of four Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) approved testing sites in Trinidad and Tobago, and is the only local lab to obtain international accreditation for PCR testing.

A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is performed to detect genetic material from a specific organism, such as a virus. The test detects the presence of a virus if a person is infected at the time of the test.

The release said, "The authority looks forward to the increase in activity at the Piarco International Airport and reminds stakeholders and airport users to observe all covid19 safety protocols in place.

Hayden Newton, general manager of the authority, said, “Innovative partnerships such as this will place our country on the path to a strong recovery."

The authority's corporate communications manager Zola Joseph told Newsday tests will be available daily but: "Opening hours will be tailored to suit airport flight schedules to facilitate testing of interested passengers."

She said those who wish to be tested must make an appointment by calling 663-2387 or e-mailing STAMLPiarco@gmail.com.

"For those requiring RT-PCR testing, results will be generated within 24 hours of sample collection. A cost of $1,100, or US $160 will apply.

For those requiring molecular-based testing that is not specific to RT-PCR, rapid molecular testing will be recommended, she said. "This result will be generated within 80 minutes of sample collection. A cost of $800 or US$120 will apply."

She said testing will also be available at the ANR Robinson International Airport, Tobago "very soon."