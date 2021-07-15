UNC councillor charged with misbehaviour in public office

Anil Maharaj -

A UNC councillor at the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, on Thursday night, has been charged with misbehaviour in public by the police.

A statement from the police said Anil Maharaj, councillor for Cumuto/Tamana and chairman of the finance committee at the corporation, was arrested earlier Thursday by officers from the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB).

The statement said the officers were instructed to charge Maharaj by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC. The charges stem from an investigation into an alleged incident at the corporation on June 30.

Maharaj will appear virtually before a Port-of-Spain magistrate on Friday.