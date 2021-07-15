TUCO meets today to plan way forward

Lutalo Masimba, president of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation.

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) will host a Zoom meeting at 10 am today with its general council.

The organisation was unable to give the agenda.

However, the meeting will discuss the way forward without Lutalo “Brother Resistance” Masimba.

Masimba, who died on July 13, was the president of the organisation at the time of his death. He was re-elected last year.

TUCO’s vice president Ainsley King will chair the meeting.

The organisation also said there is no word on funeral plans for Brother Resistance as yet.