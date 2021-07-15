Tributes flow in for Brother Resistance

Lutalo “Brother Resistance” Masimba

Political parties and other groups have joined most of the country in paying tribute to president of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO), Lutalo “Brother Resistance” Masimba.

Masimba died on July 13.

Hiss life and work were praised in statements from both the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC).

The PNM said on its Facebook page that Resistance died on Tuesday night at West Shore Medical Private Hospital, Western Main Road, Port of Spain. It said he had been ill for some time but never stopped or slowed down his presidential duties or cultural and social activism.

The PNM said Resistance, a Queen’s Royal College graduate from Laventille, was also very active in the Black Power movement during his days as a student at UWI.

The National Action Cultural Committee (NACC) also sent its condolences to TUCO, his family, friends and fans.

NACC said he was a pioneer in rapso and a tutor to a number of the younger rapso artistes. It said he will be remembered for his pioneering work in rapso, leadership role in TUCO and his contribution to the artform.

The calypso fraternity has lost leading members this year, including Sandra “Singing Sandra” Des Vignes Millington and songwriter Winsford “Joker” Devine.