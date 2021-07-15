San Fernando man charged with sexual offences against girl, 11

A 41-year-old man was expected to face a San Fernando magistrate on Wednesday charged with several sexual offences against an 11-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, a police release said police charged him with two counts of sexual touching and one count of sexual penetration of a minor. The victim is a relative.

Police arrested the suspect, from Diamond Village, on Tuesday during an exercise led by acting Insp Khan, acting Sgt Mohammed and acting Cpl Sinclair of the Child Protection Unit (CPU).

WPC Maison-Marshall of the CPU laid the charges.

The child’s mother reported the alleged offences happened on December 28 last year. The accused man held the child, pulled her towards his chair and began touching her inappropriately.

He then inserted his finger into her private parts and ordered her to be quiet.