Relatives of victims condemn killings: Monster behaviour

Relatives of those among five murder victims in Tunapuna on Wednesday, console each other as they observe police on upper St John's Road, Tunapuna. - ROGER JACOB

A routine Wednesday morning for Mario Gomez took a tragic turn when he received a phone call telling him that his common-law wife Teshera McKenna, 39 and son Jordan McKenna, 19, were among three people gunned down on their way to tend to crops in Arima.

McKenna's friend Jeremiah DeFreitas, 18, was also killed.

Newsday visited the scene and spoke to Gomez, who said he was on his way to tend to his own crops in St Helena when he heard the news and rushed to the area where he lost his wife and son.

He said despite repeated pleas for his son to avoid trouble he did not take heed.

He also said he knew there was some tension between his son and some men in the area, but did not expect it to take such a violent turn and described the killings as monstrous.

"I wouldn't lie, the youths had their own confrontations. I didn't expect to be that kind of way.

"This is monster thing! People have to hold onto their children. It seems like you have to force your children on the straight and narrow path. You have to force them to do the right thing.

"I wanted my son to go in the Coast Guard, but it didn't happen. That's what I should have done, I should have forced my son to be better

"I want parents to be more strict with their children, because it seems like they are forcing themselves on the wrong path, to die."

Gomez said he still could not believe what had happened.

Newsday spoke to DeFreitas' grandmother Lena Capriatta, who was also at the scene. She said she also could not believe DeFreitas had been killed in the attack.

She said DeFreitas was injured when a scaffold fell on him on Friday and thought he had died as a result of that injury until a relative told her he had been murdered.

"I called at home and they told me it was another incident and he was murdered. I didn't believe that happened to him.

"I mind him since he was a baby. He was always a nice child. He worked in this garden about three years.

"I was in a shock. I couldn't believe that was the cause of his death. I always say the young people today are living fast and dying fast and it's sad to know my grandson is a victim of these circumstances. I'm sorry for the youths today."

Newsday also visited the site of a murder in St Michael's Village, Tunapuna, where husband and wife Mustaph and Amanda Mohammed were found dead.

Speaking with Newsday, one relative who asked not to be named said she did not know why anyone would want to murder the couple, as they were known in the area and respected by all.

"He used to work in gardening and lawn trimming. He was born and grew up in this same community here, so everyone knows him. He used to live good with everyone.

"This pain I'm feeling right now, I wouldn't want to wish this on my worst enemy."

The relative said she was trying to be strong for the couple's children, 15 and 21.