Refugee boxer Eldric Sella's Olympic dream still uncertain

Venezuelan boxer Eldric Sella - UNHCR

TIME is running out on the Olympic dreams of refugee boxer Eldric Sella, a Venezuelan living in TT.

Sella, a middleweight (75 kg) boxer, is one of 29 athletes expected to compete in 12 disciplines for the second-ever Refugee Olympic Team.

Sella, 24, has been living in TT since 2018.

The Olympic Games will be held from July 23-August 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

But before arriving in Japan, Sella needs an exemption from the Ministry of National Security to leave TT and return.

The Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe told Newsday, on Wednesday, a meeting was held with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Cudjoe said, “We don’t have law that speaks to refugees here or even a refugee camp…this week we met with the IOC on the matter so they are very much aware of our position. I know they were looking at sending different documents, but we had a very cordial meeting yesterday (Tuesday).”

Cudjoe, giving further explanation, said, “I have not seen what the new documents look like, but I know the previous document had referred to him as a refugee and was trying to give him refugee status, but we are not in agreement with that because our laws does not provide for that.”

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds declined to comment on the matter.

Sella’s relationship with TT began in 2017 when he travelled to TT for multiple boxing events. He was then invited by the World Boxing Council to complete two short courses under the council’s programme in an effort to enhance his boxing skills.

He later applied to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to stay in TT.

Most of the athletes on the Olympic refugee team are already in Qatar where they will stay and train before arriving in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games.

The team’s arrival in Tokyo has been delayed after a team official tested positive for covid19.

The IOC said the refugee team will stay in Qatar for a longer time before making the trip to Tokyo.