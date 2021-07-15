News
Photos of the day: July 15
Roger Jacob
An Hour Ago
A man guides the wheelchair carrying his relative towards the Paddock of the Queen's Park Savannah, where people with disabilities were specially invited to participate in the mass vaccination drive. Photo by Sureash Cholai
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
This trio was happy to get their first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at the Paddock, Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain. Photo by Sureash Cholai
Overwhelming response to get their first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine persons in the Food and Beverage Industry and their families queue at the Paddock of the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain on Thursday. Photo by Sureash Cholai
Stakeholders of the food and beverage industry gathered early on Thursday morning at Southern Academy for the Performing Arts in San Fernando, for their first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine. - Lincoln Holder
Allison Howell stands in the doorway of her Egypt home in Point Fortin, hoping for the floodwaters to start receding away from her property. Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Ramco Fuel Technican, Nester Singh, refills industrial LPG tanks at the rear of the El Pecos Grill on Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook, as management prepares for the scheduled reopening of the resturant and food service industry on Monday. - ROGER JACOB
Another homicide, crime scene investigators arrive at Longden Street in St Joseph to gather the evidence surrounding the fatal shooting of man on Thursday evening. - Photo by Sureash Cholai
Students of the Point Fortin East Secondary School head home after completing their exams on Thursday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle
