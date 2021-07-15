Mutual Fund Association elects board

The Mutual Fund Association (MFATT), at its 13th annual general meeting on July 8, elected a board of directors for the term of office 2021/2022.

In a statement, it said the new board members are Ansa Merchant Bank, Bourse Securities, First Citizens Portfolio and Investment Management Services, Guardian Group Trust, JMMB Investments, RBC Investment Management, Republic Bank, Sagicor Life, Scotia Investments, and the Unit Trust Corporation.

“The MFATT…is the representative body of mutual fund practitioners, spearheading the development and growth of the mutual fund industry in TT and the Caribbean.”

It said designated representative of Republic Bank Carla Kelshall was appointed chairman/president, Aleema Mohammed of Bourse Securities is the vice chairman/vice president, and Krystal Salazar of Scotia Investment is the new treasurer.