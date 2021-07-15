Long lines at SAPA for covid19 vaccines

People turned up at SAPA, San Fernando as mass vaccinations began for the food and beverage industry. Photo by Lincoln Holder

A large group of people from the food and beverage sector showed up for vaccination at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts in San Fernando, causing police to visit to ensure they followed the covid19 guidelines.

The mass vaccination drive for this sector at the Todd’s Street site started at around 9 am. People were given a specific time to visit. However, some showed up before their scheduled times causing long lines. Rain was also falling for part of the day and some gathered to shelter.

A worker from Prestige Holdings Ltd said he had a 10 am appointment. Police, he said, dispersed the group, separating people based on the times of their appointments.

"Things are better now compared to a while ago. I have not been here long, but overall the process is running ok," the man said.

Officials from the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) were also seen guiding people through the vaccination process.

At 11.12 am, SWRHA, via Facebook, posted several photos from the site.

Part of an accompanying post said: "Our team of professionals are determined to provide efficient services as the nation continues the covid19 vaccination rollout."

By 1 pm, there were no long lines, and the process appeared to be running smoothly.

Newsday contacted SWRHA officials for an update on the drive but received no response by press time.

From Monday, all restaurants and food establishments will be allowed to provide drive-through, curbside and takeaway services.

People are not allowed to eat on site.