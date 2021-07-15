La Brea still reeling from bad weather

Heavy rainfall and strong winds damaged Catherine George's house on Queen Street, La Brea on July 9 - AYANNA KINSALE

Hoping to further help his La Brea burgesses affected by last week’s bad weather, councillor Javed Mohammed said he would be discussing their situation with the council on Thursday.

"I am taking the issue to the council meeting tomorrow (Thursday) to ask for additional resources to help them," Mohammed told Newsday by phone on Wednesday afternoon.

"Through the disaster management unit (of the Siparia Regional Corporation), we visited and dropped off food, tarpaulins, mattresses and other items."

Mohammed is the councillor for Otaheite/Rousillac. His electoral district includes Queen Street, La Brea, near the coast, where five homes were severely damaged last Thursday. Some roofs were ripped off and household articles were also destroyed.

Strong winds and heavy rainfall felled several trees, blocking driveways and roads.

Corporation workers later cleared the debris. Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission workers repaired wires that were torn down.

"We are in the process of helping them to repair. But one particular house would need additional help from other agencies. It is in a terrible state," Mohammed said. "I spoke to a representative from the MP’s office about it. The representative said the office is liaising with the affected residents as well."

No one was at home when the roof blew off and the walls caved in at the hardest-hit wooden house. Owing to the damage, it is uninhabitable.

Catherine George, 52, lived there with her daughter Amanda George-Henry, 23, and two grandchildren, three and four months old.

George-Henry told Newsday she is staying with her two children with a friend’s mother in Aripero. George has been staying with her "spiritual mother" in La Brea, the single mother said.

George-Henry, who is unemployed, said the family got immediate relief from corporation officials, but needs additional help.

"Anyone could walk in the house as it is, and pick up anything. We really need the help and we know with the covid, it is tough to get help," George-Henry said.

"A few years ago, someone gave my mother permission to live in the house until she gets a place to stay. We do not have a house of our own. We will be happy with any help."

She said she has not visited or spoken to the area's MP, Stephen Mc Clashie, or any officials from his office.

Although she has never applied for a home from the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), George-Henry hopes government officials would step in and help with accommodation.

"Probably we can arrange something for payment. It has HDC houses at Pier Road. Right now, it is hard to get work. I am looking for jobs like security or cleaning. Once I get work, I will pay."

People willing to help can call George-Henry at 386-8127.

Calls and messages to the MP went unanswered.

Other residents of south Trinidad were also affected by the bad weather. Many said they were still trying to get back on their feet.