Diego Martin man shot dead in St Joseph

Stock photo

Police are probing the death of a 31-year-old Diego Martin man who was gunned down in St Joseph on Thursday afternoon.

Police said Derek Raymond was visiting Longden Street at around 1.15 pm when he was shot dead.

Residents heard the gunshots and saw Raymond bleeding on the ground. He was declared dead at the scene.

Newsday visited and spoke to residents, who said Raymond was not known to them.

"This is a quiet area so this really came as a shock to us.

"We're not used to that kind of thing around here," one man said.

Investigators said they had no information that Raymond's murder was connected to the eight murders in Tunapuna or Arima on Wednesday.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II is continuing enquiries.