Covid19 testing available at Piarco airport from Saturday

THE St Augustine Medical Laboratory Ltd has partnered with the Airports Authority to offer covid19 testing at Piarco International Airport.

In a press release on Thursday morning, it said the testing "for travellers and members of the public" will begin on Saturday.

The testing will take place at the mezzanine level of the Atrium section at the airport.

The lab is one of four Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) approved testing sites in Trinidad and Tobago, and is the only local lab to achieve international accreditation for PCR testing.

A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is performed to detect genetic material from a specific organism, such as a virus. The test detects the presence of a virus if a person is infected at the time of the test.

The release said, "The authority looks forward to the increase in activity at the Piarco International Airport and reminds stakeholders and airport users to observe all covid19 safety protocols in place.

Hayden Newton, general manager of the authority said, “Innovative partnerships such as this will place our country on the path to a strong recovery”.