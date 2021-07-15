Concacaf Gold Cup: Trinidad and Tobago lose 2-0 to El Salvador

TT goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup (21) blocks a shot from El Salvador midfielder Juan Portillo, second from left, during a 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group A match, on Wednesday, in Frisco, Texas. El Salvador won 2-0. (AP Photo) -

TRINIDAD and Tobago lost their second match of the Concacaf Gold Cup 2-0 to El Salvador in Texas,USA, on Wednesday night.

TT's chances of qualifying for the second round took a huge hit following the loss. If Mexico defeated Guatemala after press time on Wednesday night TT's chances of advancing would be slim.

TT, following a gutsy 0-0 draw against Mexico in the opening round on Saturday, were on the back seat for the first half with El Salvador enjoying the majority of the possession.

El Salvador created many chances in the first half and grabbed a deserved lead in the 30th minute through Jario Henriquez after receiving a pass from Bryan Tamacas. Henriquez struck a right footed from outside the box that found the bottom left corner.

In the second half TT were more positive making an effort to grab the equaliser. TT created opportunities but there final pass let them down on numerous occasions.

Captain Kevin Molino was not at his best on the night, but substitute Marcus Joseph who came on at halftime proved to be handful for the El Salvador defence.Joseph won a few free kicks but TT failed to captilise. Midway through the second half Ryan Telfer and Noah Powder both got chances to equalise for TT but could not find the target.

TT goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup kept TT in the contest, but in the 90th minute Walmer Martinez's left footed shot from close range found the back of the net. TT ended with 41 per cent possession with just two shots on goal compared to eight on target from El Salvador.

TT will play Guatemala on Sunday in their final group match.