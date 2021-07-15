Chaguanas man denied bail for beating daughters with rolling pin

A 34-year-old Chaguanas man who allegedly beat his two teenage daughters with a rolling pin was denied bail when he appeared in court on Wednesday.

According to a police media release, the girls, 13 and 14 sustained injuries after being hit with a rolling pin. Police said one of the girls lost some of her front teeth during the beating. The man, who currently has 18 matters pending for various offences, was on July 10 and later given two charges of cruelty to children.

Woman corporal Kassie and PC Bharath, of the Central Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) laid the charges following a report on July 9.

The unemployed Longdenville man will reappear on August 10 after Magistrate Adrian Darmanie requested that he be assessed for electronic monitoring, prior to considering bail.