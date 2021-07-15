Body found in Princes Town grave identified as missing man

Steve Hyacinth -

The body found buried in a makeshift grave last week in Princes Town has been identified as that of a missing man.

Police named the victim as Steve Hyacinth, 39, who lived at Woodpecker Lane, Pleasantville, and Laltoo Trace, Penal. He also had a third address in Ste Madeleine.

Relatives reported to Ste Madeleine police that Hyacinth was last seen on July 1. Sgt Othello was leading that investigation.

Last Thursday afternoon, after a tip-off, police went to Buen Intento and found the body. Princes Town and Homicide Bureau Region III police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

Newsday learnt that relatives identified him by his dentures, including a gold tooth. Newsday also learnt that on Thursday, investigators managed to get a fingerprint from the body. .