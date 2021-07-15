Australia off the mark against Windies in T20 series

Mitchell Marsh (R) of Australia hits 6 to bring up his half century and Nicholas Pooran (L) of West Indies watch during the 4th T20I between Australia and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on Wednesday. - (AFP PHOTO)

AUSTRALIA got off the mark in the CG Insurance T20 series against West Indies with a narrow four-run win in a high scoring encounter in the fourth match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, on Wednesday night.

West Indies now lead the five-match series 3-1 with the final match scheduled for Friday at 7.30 pm at the same venue.

Australia scored an imposing 189/6 in 20 overs batting first with Mitchell Marsh continuing his prolific form with 75. Marsh, who struck four fours and six sixes in his 44-ball innings, combined to add 114 runs for the second wicket with captain Aaron Finch.

Finch slammed 53 off 37 balls with five fours and three sixes. The Windies bowlers fought back in the second half of the innings as Australia were on course to score over 200. Leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jnr grabbed 3/27 in four overs to lead the way for West Indies.

In reply, Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis got West Indies off to a flying start with a partnership of 62 inside five overs. Lewis fell for 31 off 14 balls, before Chris Gayle was dismissed for one. West Indies continued to score at a healthy rate, but wickets fell regularly as Australia reduced the home team to 132/5 in the 16th over.

Simmons was the fifth batsman dismissed for 72 off 48 balls with ten fours and two sixes. Fabian Allen (29) and Andre Russell (24 not out) kept West Indies in the match, but an impressive last over by fast bowler Mitchell Starc gave Australia the win.

Medium pacer Marsh snatched 3/24 in four overs and leg spinner Adam Zampa took 2/20 in four overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

AUSTRALIA 189/6 (20 overs) (Mitchell Marsh 75, Aaron Finch 53; Hayden Walsh 3/27) vs WEST INDIES 185/6 (20 overs) (Lendl Simmons 72, Evin Lewis 31, Fabian Allen 29; Mitchell Marsh 3/24, Adam Zampa 2/20) AUSTRALIA won by four runs