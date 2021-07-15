5 reported missing on Thursday

MISSING: Danielle Dowden. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

THE police, in separate press releases on Thursday, called on the public to help find five people who have been reported missing.

In the first release, police said Danielle Dowden, 17, was last seen at her home at Liverpool Circular, Temple Street, Arima, on Monday. A relative reported her missing to the Arima police on Wednesday.

She is described as being of mixed descent, five foot four inches tall, with a slim build, and a brown complexion. She was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt and black shorts.

The police then said Pooran Partap, 66, of Main Road, Tabaquite was last seen on July 1 and reported missing on July 11.

He is of East Indian descent, brown in complexion and five foot three inches tall, with a slim build. He has burn marks to his face and the top of one ear is burnt off.

In another release, the police said Justin Brathwaite, 26, of Charles Trace, Mango Alley, Laventille, was last seen on Monday at home and was reported missing by a relative to the Besson Street Police Station on Wednesday.

Brathwaite is of African descent, five foot nine inches tall, slim-built, and with a brown complexion. He was last seen wearing brown pants and a blue striped jersey.

The fourth person to go missing is Lynette Garrib, 61, of Trou Macaque Road, Laventille, who was last seen on Sunday at her home. A relative reported her missing to the Besson Street Police Station on Wednesday.

Garrib, who is of African descent, is five foot four, with a heavy build, and dark brown complexion, She was last seen wearing a black jersey and blue long pants.

The final person is Brittney Francis, 32, who police said was last seen at her home at Cipero Railway Road, Cross Crossing, San Fernando on Monday.

A relative reported her missing to the Ste Madeleine Police Station on Wednesday. Francis is of African descent, heavy build, and dark brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a black jersey and blue long pants.

The police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of these five missing people to call the nearest police station, or 800-TIPS, contact the police at 555, 999 or 911, or share information via the TTPS App.