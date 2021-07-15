192 new covid19 cases, six deaths

There were 192 new cases of covid19 and six more deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

The new cases were reported by the Ministry of Health's 4 pm covid19 update and reflects samples taken between July 11 to July 14.

The deaths were those of two elderly men and two elderly women with comorbidities, and one elderly woman and a middle-aged man without comorbidities.

There has been some fluctuation in the number of deaths recorded for the week, with the lowest number, two, recorded on Sunday, which increased to 11 new deaths on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The update also reported that 47 people were discharged from public health facilities.

As of Thursday there were 138 patients in state quarantine facilities, 104 patients in step-down facilities and 5,139 patients in home self isolation.

The ministry also reported 208 recovered community cases.

As of Thursday 247,923 people had been tested at both public and private facilities.

The update reported that 229,203 people have been vaccinated with their first dose and 146,721 people have received their second.