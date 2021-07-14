Universe boss Gayle: This unity can make West Indies unbeatable

Chris Gayle (R) of West Indies hits 6 as Matthew Wade (L) of Australia watches during the 3rd T20I between Australia and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on Monday night. West Indies won by six wickets. - (AFP PHOTO)

WEST Indies stalwart Chris “Universe Boss” Gayle highlighted the team unity during the T20 series against Australia following his match-winning knock of 67 in the third match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, on Monday night.

Gayle smashed 67 off 38 deliveries with four fours and seven sixes to help West Indies take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20 series.

Australia scored 141/6 in 20 overs batting first before West Indies responded with 142/4 in 14.5 overs.

Gayle’s knock came after a barren run of form for the left-hander who has been batting at number three and not as an opener. Before Monday night, Gayle had a disappointing three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka in Antigua and also in the first two matches against the Aussies.

Speaking to his teammates following the match in a video shared by Cricket West Indies media, Gayle said, “With this unity trust me we are going to be unbeatable. We need to carry this forward and grow from strength to strength.”

The T20 World Cup will bowl off in the United Arab Emirates in October.

In another interview with Cricket West Indies media following the match, Gayle said, “We have a great unit within that dressing room which is such an important thing. You can see it in the middle out there when we actually go across the rope and the guys played some fantastic cricket.”

Gayle was elated to contribute but said it is not only about him.

“It is good to be among the runs. Yes, it is a relief (because) any batter who has not been among the runs for quite some time will definitely want to be on the run-scoring side of things. I am happy that I got runs today, but it could not have been possible without my teammates. I want to commend my teammates for actually encouraging me. It does not matter how big of a player I am.”

Gayle thanked regular captain Kieron Pollard and other players for their leadership qualities.

“The captain Kieron Pollard stand up in the meeting today (Monday) and expressed himself…he is backing me to go out there and play the cricket that Chris Gayle accustom playing, so getting the backing from the team-mate (helped).”

Gayle, who also lauded Dwayne Bravo, stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran and the management staff, said, “It was goosebumps when Pollard was talking in the dressing room because I being a leader (once) used to captain Pollard and use to try to excel Pollard in his career, (but) now he is the captain. To stand up and say ‘Hey Chris’ and give you a great reminder of how good of a player I am, it is fantastic.”

Regular captain Pollard has not played in the series because of a niggle leaving room for vice-captain Pooran to lead the team.

Gayle said during his dismal run of form he attempted to change his approach to batting by scoring more singles and twos which did not pan out for him.

Gayle crossed 14,000 runs in T20 cricket during the match, the first batsman in the world to achieve that milestone.

“It is a great achievement. To score 14,000 T20 runs is fantastic. I may have to try and give myself a target to look for 15,000 now. It is very pleasing to be the first person to get 14,000 T20 runs especially on a winning note as well,” Gayle said.

The fourth match between West Indies and Australia will be played on Wednesday from 7.30 pm at the same venue.