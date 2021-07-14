UK envoy: Work together against illegal trade

UK envoy Harriet Cross and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. -

BRITISH High Commissioner Harriet Cross urged all to work together against the bane of illegal trade, in her opening remarks at a webinar on Wednesday on that theme.

She said illegal trade affects Trinidad and Tobago and many other countries around the world.

"At the British High Commission, one of our key areas of focus is developing the trade and investment relationship between our two countries.

"And more broadly, we direct our energies into specific thematic areas, including illicit finance, serious organised crime, market access barriers and anti-corruption.

"In doing so, we engage a complex network of stakeholders, both domestic and in the UK, to deliver support and expertise, building capacity where we can among key agencies."

Cross said the day's presenters were "some of the best minds in both countries," who would share their insights, looking at all angles in an objective and analytical manner.

"It is not our intention today to force any one-size-fits-all policy on anyone, but to share our experiences, as well as those of other countries, in combating illicit trade.

"One thing is key, though: illicit trade cannot be stopped without collaboration."

Collaboration across government departments, the private sector and law enforcement must entail a smooth flow of intelligence to prevent entry of illegal goods, plus enforcement, to ensure very real consequences to such actions.

"A key aspect of that is educating customers to the dangers of illicit trade, which can have an adverse effect on public health."

Cross said the covid19 pandemic has led to a rise in illicit trade around the world.

"There has been an increase in the demand for pharmaceutical products, made worse by global supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic."

She cited a recent report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development as saying, “E-commerce is becoming the main platform for illicit products, including fake and substandard medicines, test kits and other covid19-related goods.”

Cross was glad to see the Government had appointed an Anti-Illicit Trade Task Force to examine the issue and develop a co-ordinated approach to addressing it.

"We hope that today’s session would support that ongoing work and strengthen the resolve among all involved in developing a strategic approach and eventual solution that is right for Trinidad and Tobago."