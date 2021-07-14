Two Venezuelan girls missing from Woodbrook

The police are searching for two 17-year-old Venezuelan girls who disappeared on July 4.

The police issued a press release on Wednesday seeking information on Noirelis Edimar Briceño Benere and Angélica María Urbaneja Jiménez.

The statement was also shared in Facebook and WhatsApp groups of Venezuelans in TT.

Briceño and Urbaneja were last seen at 3.10 pm on Sunday, July 4.

The police said the girls were reported missing by their relatives at the Woodbrook police station at 8 pm that night.

Briceño has a small build and a light complexion, while Urbaneja has a medium build and a light complexion.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Woodbrook Police Station at 628-9171 or 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station or share information through the TTPS app.