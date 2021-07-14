TTO to Tokyo: Sprinter Kai Selvon relishes chance to take part at third Games

TT sprinter Kai Selvon was selected to the TT women's 4x100m relay team for the Olympic Games. She is a two-time Olympian. -

NAME: Kai Selvon

AGE: 29

SPORT: Athletics

EVENT: Women’s 4x100m relay

OLYMPIC EXPERIENCE: 2012 London, England and 2016 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS: TT’s current junior 200m record holder; 2012 Olympic 200m semi-finalist and 4x100m relay finalist; 2016 Olympic 4x100m relay finalist; 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games 200m semi-finalist; Carifta Games 200m silver; IAAF World Relay bronze; two-time IAAF World Championship Games 200m semi-finalist and 4x100m finalist, CAC Championships silver; World Junior Championship top eight; Pan American Junior Championships silver; five-time national 200m champion; seven-time All American; South Eastern Conference indoor 60m champion and 200m silver; NCAA outdoor 200m silver and 100m finalist

Two-time Olympian Kai Selvon anticipates her third stint at the Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan. The 29-year old sprinter was added to TT’s Olympic delegation to compete in the women’s 4x100m relay, for a third time.

In 2012, Selvon and teammates Kelly-Ann Baptiste, Michelle-Lee Ahye and Semoy Hackett advanced to the finals of the relay. However, they were unable to finish as Ahye, who ran the first leg, was unable to pass the baton to Baptiste in time.

Four years later, in Brazil, Selvon was included on the team’s final six athletes but did not make the final four for the event. TT went on to place fifth with Lee-Ahye, Baptiste, Hackett and Khalifa St Fort.

Now in 2021, she joins the national women’s 4x100m contingent which again entails Baptiste, St Fort, Hackett, Ahye and Ayla Stanisclaus.

Although Selvon was unable to secure Olympic qualification in the women’s 100m and 200m event for the Tokyo edition, she is hoping to secure a spot on the final team for the qualifying round of the relays.

Selvon lives and trains in Florida. She graduated from Auburn University in 2014 in Industrial Design (a section of architecture). The sprinter then transitioned to a Puma professional athlete. She recently moved to Florida with her training camp under coach Henry Rolle.

On her third chance at the Summer Games, she said, “I found out late, but its better late than never. I'm happy that I’m going to my third one. Not everyone can say they're an Olympian...far less to say a three-timer...so I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Preparations have been going well thus far for Selvon. She expressed disappointment to not make the Olympic qualifying time in the 200m but is inspired by her recent selection to the Olympic delegation.

“The preparations have been steady for the most part. I ran couple 100m to work on speed for my 200m (my main event) but unfortunately I wasn't able to run any 200ms before the deadline (June 29) due to some unforeseen conflicts.

“However, I'm still happy and grateful that what I have done thus far in my preparations for the 200m has allowed me to be chosen for the 4x100m relay.

Having missed out on capturing an Olympic medal at the past two editions, Selvon remains confident in her, and the team’s performance at the July 23 to August 8 meet.

“In regards to the performance anticipation, it's a pool of six (athletes for 4x100m) but only four can run. So once I’m chosen to be a part of that four, I anticipate giving my best and making Team TTO and our country proud by being a member of the first team to bring home an Olympic medal in the women's 4x1 relay,” she closed.