TTO to Tokyo: Jonthan Farinha's Olympic dream now a reality

NAME: Jonathan Farinha

AGE: 25

Sport: Athletics

Event: Men’s 4x100m relay

OLYMPIC EXPERIENCE – Debut

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS –

2011 – Carifta Games silver medallist (men’s 4x100m); National Junior Championships silver (200m)

2012 – Southern Games gold (200m); Mannie Ramjohn Games gold (100m); Carifta Games bronze (men’s 4x100m); Carifta Games silver (men’s 4x400m) and gold (200m); National Junior Championships gold (200m)

2013 – Championships of America finals fourth (men’s 4x400m); National Junior Championships gold (200m); World Youth Championships fifth (200m)

2014 – National Junior Championships gold (100m); CAC Junior Championships gold (4x100m & 100m), silver (200m); Carifta Championships silver (4x100m), bronze (100m); World Junior Championships (only male athlete to make the finals of the men’s 100m and 200m, placing eighth in both events. Was also a member of 4x100m relay team which placed sixth)

2015 – National Junior Championships gold (100m and 200m)

Personal Best – 38.89 seconds (4x100m relay) in Toronto (August 12, 2018)

JONATHAN Farinha’s debut selection to the TT men’s 4x100m relay team is a dream come true. The 25-year-old is currently in Bahamas climaxing his training ahead of the Games and finalising his travel plans en route to Tokyo.

In a last-minute attempt to secure Olympic qualification in the men’s 100m and 200m events, Farinha travelled to Bahamas in late June to participate in two meets. Although unsuccessful, his dominant performances saw him worthy of securing a spot on the national relay team.

Farinha however, will head to Tokyo from his current location since flights to return to TT entail multiple connected flights and a hefty cost.

“It (Olympic selection) means a lot because it was a very challenging journey. I’m very excited. This is a dream for me. It has been a dream for my brother (Nathan) and I. Unfortunately, with several challenges that we’ve been faced with this year, that took away from his opportunity.

“But I am elated to get the opportunity to go out and represent my family, fans and everyone. I just want to make TT proud,” he said.

Farinha is one of six Abilene Wildcats (domestic track and field club) representatives who will fly the TT flag at the Games.

Club-mates Asa Guevara (4x400m relay), Che Lara (4x400m relay), Deon Lendore (400m and 4x400m relay), Adell Colthrust (4x100m relay) and Jereem Richards (400m and 4x400m relay) join him on the journey to Tokyo.

“I’m going to be here (Bahamas) putting in the work and doing all that I can to get even sharper and better so my performance in Tokyo will be one to remember as being a part of the men’s 4x100m relay team. I will not be travelling through the US, to Tokyo, due to some visa issues,” he added.

Luckily, Farinha’s coach, Charles Joseph, is the Olympic delegation’s official coach. The pair reunites in Tokyo. In the meantime, Joseph is overseeing his daily training programme virtually. Farinha continues to use the Bahamas national stadium weekly to facilitate his training.

Regarding his Olympic debut, he said, “It (Olympic selection) has definitely changed my mental focus because it made me a lot more stronger knowing that I haven’t been included the first time due to whatever reasons.

“Being added on (to the relay team), I have a deep urge in me now to just go out and represent to the best of my ability. I want to give those who supported me a reason to smile.”