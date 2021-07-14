Triple murder in Arima – woman, men shot dead

CRIME SCENE: Police at crime scene officers at Arima Old Road on Wednesday morning after three people including a woman and her son were found shot to death. Photo by Shane Superville

POLICE were called to Arima Old Road on Wednesday morning by a report that three people, including a woman, had been gunned down.

At the scene, a grief-stricken Mario Gomez told Newsday his common-law wife and son were among the three killed.

Newsday understands Gomez's common-law wife Teshera McKenna, 39, and son Jordan McKenna, 19, were found dead at 8.37 am in a car near a piece of land where they planted crops. McKenna's friend Jeremiah DeFreitas, 18, was also killed in the attack.

Wiping away tears, Gomez described the murders as a monstrous act.

He said while there was some tension between his son and other men in the area, he did not expect the misunderstanding to end in bloodshed.

"This is a kinda monster thing with these people, yes. My son had some tension with other fellas in the area, but I didn't expect this to happen.

"I tried warning him about this, I told him he had to humble himself out here," Gomez said.

He looked on while police and crime scene officers processed the scene.

The bodies were later removed to the Forensic Sciences Centre for autopsies.