Tobago records two new covid19 deaths

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago has recorded two new covid19-related death in the last 24 hours.

This latest addition brings the island’s covid19 death toll up to 30.

The Tobago House of Assembly's Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said in a release on Tuesday, the deceased were a 65-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman, both with comorbidities.

The island also has 198 active covid19 cases after 15 new cases were confirmed overnight.

There are 18 patients in state isolation, 167 in home isolation, four in ICU and nine in step-down facilities.

There are 806 recovered patients.

To date, 8,682 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of those, 1,034 have tested positive.

The division said a total of 10,412 people have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca or Sinopharm vaccine and 7,702 have received their second dose.