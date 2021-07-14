Tobago police to focus on praedial larceny

In this file photo, Tobago lettuce farmer Micheson Neptune, a farmer for the last 20 years, cuts two heads of lettuce for sale at his garden at Bamboo Drive, Mt Pleasant. - Photo by David Reid

Head of the police Tobago Division ACP William Nurse has said greater attention will be paid to addressing praedial larceny on the island.

He made the statement on Tuesday at a news conference in Scarborough.

Nurse said farmers have been reaching out to the police for help.

He said as far as he was aware, the country does not have a praedial larceny unit, but the government has agreed to place some emphasis on agriculture.

“We know that praedial larceny has been an area of concern, and we propose to address it frontally,” Nurse said.

“So I will call on the farmers from time to time. We are going to meet with them. We are going to discuss with them their challenges and we are going to tailor their security needs according to what we have available to us in terms of resources.”

Nurse said the Tobago Division’s senior officers will also visit security officers at their places of work.

“I will encourage the security firms to have their officers equipped with pocket diaries so we can have them checked, especially those seeing about government buildings.”

Nurse also said there will be more stringent enforcement of the litter laws.

“There are some businesses that are carrying on their trade and they are engaged in defacing especially the main thoroughfare.”

He mentioned a business in Signal Hill.

“All those businesses, the wayside garages, the derelict vehicles, please take warning, because we are going to enforce the Litter Act very stringently.”