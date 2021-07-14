Sport minister credits Olympic athletes' perseverance amid pandemic

MINISTER of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe expressed her best wishes to the national athletes as the countdown continues to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Olympics, postponed by one year because of the covid19 pandemic, will be held from July 23-August 8.

“Ten days to Tokyo! Go Team TTO,” Cudjoe wrote on social media on Tuesday.

“There is absolutely nothing to compare to the pride, joy and glory that our athletes will bring to the people of Trinidad and Tobago when they stand on the Olympic podiums and our national anthem is played over and over again.”

Cudjoe thanked the TT athletes for their perseverance during the pandemic.

“The fact that these standard bearers have chosen to face the fire, beat the odds, and go the distance in these turbulent and uncertain times speak volumes to our strength, courage and resilience as a people. At this very moment our country is proud, united, confident, and determined to win, and nothing absolutely nothing could ever compare to that.”

TT athletes have been affected during the pandemic as several meets, both locally and internationally, have been cancelled or postponed.

TT will compete in seven disciplines at the Olympics – track and field, swimming, sailing, boxing, cycling, judo and rowing.