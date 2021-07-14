Spinners Akeal Hosein, Kevin Sinclair in Windies squad for remaining T20s against Aussies

West Indies' Akeal Hosein. -

THE Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel has announced the 14-member squad for the fourth and fifth matches of the CG Insurance T20 International series against Australia.

The matches will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Wednesday and Friday from 7.30pm.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and off-spinner Kevin Sinclair have been named in the 14-day match-day squad as replacements for Shimron Hetmyer and Obed McCoy, who have minor injuries.

West Indies have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

On Wednesday, according to a CWI media release lead selector Roger Harper, said, “The team has played really well to win the first three matches and the CG Insurance series – they have played good cricket in every department. The aim is to continue to build on the momentum created and strive to win the remaining games. Winning builds confidence from a team perspective and will give the players greater belief in the roles they are playing. So, it is important to keep winning. We took the decision to rest players who have picked up some niggles and give opportunities to other players in the squad.”

This CG Insurance T20 series forms part of the West Indies T20 World Cup preparation. Defending champions West Indies have a total of 15 T20s to be played across three months in the build-up to the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup which is being staged in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17-November 14.

Fully vaccinated people are allowed to attend matches during the series.

FULL SQUAD

Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Kevin Sinclair, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

Travelling Reserves

Fidel Edwards, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy