Road to recovery with caring govt, maybe

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: As the Prime Minister stated on Saturday, tax exemptions on vehicles are part of the terms of engagement of parliamentarians. And while they remain such, parliamentarians are not committing an unjust act by utilising them.

Should our MPs, both PNM and UNC, have forgone these tax exemptions in a show of solidarity with citizens who are enduring economic hardships at this time? I certainly believe so. That would have been the decent, empathetic thing to do.

But here is the difference between the UNC and the PNM. The UNC has acknowledged the cries of the common people and called for a moratorium on the purchase of luxury vehicles. The PNM, on the other hand, has shown us that it will fight the common people tooth and nail for the “privilege” to own and drive Range Rovers, Porches and Mercedes, despite the suffering of so many.

Rowley’s passionate “Have I earned my keep, can I buy a car now?” rant on Saturday made this very clear.

Does Rowley recognise that there are many citizens who have “earned their keep” but yet cannot afford even a low-end car like a B14? And now with the Government’s removal of tax breaks on cars, these low-end cars are even further out of the reach of many citizens. I wonder if the socio-economic inequalities that exist in our country is one of the things that keep Rowley up until 3 am?

If and when TT gets a government that is willing to put the welfare and development of citizens above personal desires for luxury vehicles, then maybe we will finally be on the road to recovery.

LEISHA S DHORAY

via e-mail