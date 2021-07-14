Ramesh writes to PM: Build dialysis centres now

Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE PRIME Minister is being urged to take immediate steps to implement a 2008 Cabinet decision to construct two renal dialysis centres in Mt Hope and San Fernando.

Making the call on Wednesday, was attorney Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, who represented two companies which won the bid to build and run the centres at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex and the San Fernando General Hospital almost a decade ago.

On Tuesday, in a 129-page written decision, Justice Robin Mohammed declared that the failure of the Minister of Health and the Cabinet to do what was required to facilitate the operation of the two centres was unlawful.

He also held that the constitutional right to life of members of the non-profit Caribbean Kidney Disease Society (CKDS) was violated by the failure and delay.

In his decision, the judge said the two companies, Comprehensive Nephrology Services Ltd (CNSL) and Biomedical Technologies Ltd (BTL), which, along with the non-profit, initiated the legal action, had a legitimate expectation of a substantive benefit, as beneficiaries, that the Government would give the necessary approvals to run the centres so that members of the CKDS could receive dialysis treatment.

The judge gave the Cabinet and minister 42 days to consider his judgment and make a decision on the building and running of the two dialysis centres.

In a letter to Dr Rowley on Wednesday, Maharaj said, “The continuing failure of the government to implement that decision continues to put the lives of kidney patients at risk.”

He said 13 years ago, the Cabinet recognised the need to offer clinical and non-clinical renal services to kidney patients, “and the failure to do so would put at risk the lives of kidney patients in Trinidad and Tobago.

"The Cabinet decided that urgent action had to be taken in order to prevent this. There has been unreasonable delay for 13 years in government not implementing the policy decided by Cabinet in 2008.”

He urged Rowley to implement the 2018 Cabinet decision.

“The undisputed evidence before the court showed that in 2008, the Cabinet decided that it was in the public interest to offer complete clinical and non-clinical renal services to the general public because there was an increasing number of kidney patients who required renal services.

“The Cabinet decided that the public health care institutions could not provide adequate medical attention and care for that illness of kidney patients. It also decided that there were also shortcomings of the contracted private facilities to provide medical care to kidney patients who required renal services,” he said.

Maharaj said the government did not take steps to facilitate the expeditious execution of the policy of Cabinet, and his clients spent millions in the pre-construction process, but could not get the project off the ground, because Cabinet failed to vet the relevant documents and grant the approvals required.