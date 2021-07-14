PSC invites applications for CoP job

File Photo: Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith - Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE Police Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday published a paid advertisement in daily newspapers, including Newsday, inviting direct applications from individuals aspiring to become Commissioner of Police (CoP).

Incumbent commissioner Gary Griffith has said he intends to apply for the post. His term ends on August 18, after three years as CoP.

The PSC's invitation for applications comes after the Government recently changed the application process, which previously entailed insulating the process by hiring a private recruiting agency to interview, shortlist and select candidates. Many criticised this process as too cumbersome, costly and time-consuming.

The ad directed interested individuals to the Service Commission Department website to access a full job description, relevant legal notices, online application form with instructions, checklist and a guide for applicants.

Application forms must be sent in via an online link on the website, with curricula vitae and supporting documents, no later than July 20 at 4 pm.

Unlike the case of the past hiring of Canadians Dwayne Gibbs and Jack Ewatski as CoP and deputy commissioner, the adsaid the PSC is seeking to appoint "a suitably qualified Trinidad and Tobago national," whom it defined as a citizen of TT or anyone entitled to such citizenship.

The requisite qualifications and experience to be CoP are a recognised master's degree in law, criminal justice, criminology, police srvice management or any other relevant degree, plus no less than 15 years' experience with increasing responsibility in law enforcement.

The ad gave a job summary, saying, "An incumbent in this office plans, organises, directs and controls all strategic activities of the Police Service."

It said work is to be done with "innovativeness, initiative, discretion and independent judgement."