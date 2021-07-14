News
Photos of the day for 14th July 2021
WASA mobilized several work crews from the organization to repair a damaged under ground sewerage line located on the Eastern Main Road between Ryan Street and Broome Street in San Juan, the scheduled maintenance operation forced motorist to seek alternative route in the immediate area on Wednesday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton
On Wednesday a man paints the side a building on Library corner in San Fernando as businesses continue preparations for the reopening of economic activity on a phased basis. Photo by Lincoln Holder
These barrels have become a permanent fixture to motorists indicating the massive sinkhole at the corner of Pembroke and Oxford Streets in Port of Spain. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Getting ready for the reopening of the retail sector, a man paints the burglar proof of a retail store on Mucurapo Road in San Fernando on Wednesday. - Angelo Marcelle
Two WASA employees stand in a freshly dug trench to inspect the damaged sewer main on the Eastern Main Road in San Juan on Wednesday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton
Onlookers wait near the police caution tape as news of the fatal shooting of five persons in Upper St John's Road in Tunapuna shocked the country on Wednesday morning where nine persons were fatally shot dead. Photo by Roger Jacob
Police officers on the crime scene on upper St John's Road in Tunapuna, where five persons were discovered killed on Wednesday morning. Photo by Roger Jacob
Crime scene investigators process the fatal shooting of three persons near George Boyce Recreation Grounds and Ridgeland Park Road on the Arima Old Road Clever Heights. Photo by Roger Jacob
On Wednesday these past students of Arima North Secondary School, at left Ricky Moses and Corey Joseph show their graduation trophies for graduating sixth form class of 2020, both are pursuing tertiary studies in Law and Business Studies. Photo by Roger Jacob
