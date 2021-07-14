PAHO: 74m covid19 cases and rising in the Americas

PAHO Director Dr Carissa Etienne. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has said this week the region reached 74 million cases of covid19.

PAHO director Dr Carissa Etienne reported the US and Mexico are seeing a resurgence of cases, as are El Salvador and Guatemala.

In the Caribbean, infections are on the rise in Cuba, where cases have tripled, and in the British Virgin Islands, just a few weeks after opening the arrival of cruise ships.

"Cases increase when there is a sense of satisfaction and sufficiency. But we must continue to adopt public health measures and for countries to increase their surveillance systems."

Etienne said only one in seven people have access to vaccines in South America and the Caribbean despite donations made by the US.

Chile is the most advanced country in terms of vaccination, with 70 per cent of its population vaccinated, while several Central American countries have immunised less than one per cent.

“We are concerned about Haiti, where they have not yet begun to vaccinate, and more at this time because of the violence that has been generated," said Etienne, in a reference to the assassination of President Jovenel Moise and its aftermath. "PAHO, with the support of other collaborators, we are working together to maintain the support,”

Cuba has also been a matter of concern this week for PAHO owing to protests against the Cuban government because of the increase in cases and deaths from covid19.

Dr Jarbas Barbosa, deputy director of PAHO, said it continues to work to improve the health situation in Cuba and called on the Cuban authorities to maintain surveillance of community cases to prevent the spread.

Dr Ciro Ugarte, director of emergencies of PAHO, responded on Wednesday to a question from Newsday in a virtual press conference about the reopening of TT's borders, scheduled for this Saturday, July 17.

Ugarte said: “The decision to reopen the borders is due to an analysis of the risks of each country. But it is impossible to avoid the risk of the entry of the variants of covid19. So the best control measures are internal public health, although this will not be easy. "

Ugarte recognised the opening of borders can facilitate an improvement in economies, but asked populations and governments not to relax.

Etienne said it is difficult to balance the reopening of economies and control of the pandemic. She said each country should evaluate its health systems and gradually lift restrictions.