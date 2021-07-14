Opposition leader mourns, celebrates legacy of Bro Resistance

Brother Resistance -

EVEN as she mourned his death, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar celebrated the legacy left by the late rapso pioneer Brother Resistance.

Resistance, who was born Roy Lewis, but later became known as Lutalo Masimba, died on July 13 at 67 at Westshore Medical.

In paying tribute to him, Persad-Bissessar said in a statement she was saddened to learn of his death.

“I came to know Brother Resistance over the years and particularly during my term as prime minister. He was a warm, humble and kind person.

"Brother Resistance was a true artist and innovator, pioneering the emergence of rapso music in the 1970s.

"Among his many hits, one, in particular, stands out as a real masterpiece – Mother Earth."

She said this song, initially chosen as the theme song for World Environment Day in the Caribbean, quickly became the anthem for environmentalists across the region.

“In his song Cyar Take That, a lamentation as to the inequalities in society, he warns those in authority, Life under poverty is endless agony.

“His was a life that stood true to his sobriquet – a man for the masses, a Brother, who will stand and resist oppression.

“Brother Resistance represented the very best of Trinidad and Tobago. His genius will live on through his music which will continue to inspire generations to come.

“Even as our country mourns the loss of this great talent, we celebrate his legacy. I offer my sincere condolences to his friends, colleagues, fellow artists, and family at this time. “As Brother Resistance would say, rapso artists don't die – they multiply."